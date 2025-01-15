GUJCET 2025: Last date to apply with late fee today, check details here
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website gseb.org.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will close the online application window for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025 with late fee today, January 15, 2025. Eligible candidates can fill their forms on the official website gseb.org.
The registration window without late fee concluded on January 7, 2025. The candidates have to pay Rs 350 as the application fee. The application fee can be paid online through the SBIePay system using a Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking.
Steps to apply for GUJCET 2025
Visit the official website gseb.org
On the homepage, go to the GUJCET Exam Registration 2025 tab
Register and login to apply
Pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for GUJCET 2025.
