The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission ( JKPSC ) will soon close the online application window for the recruitment of Lecturer in the School Education Department under Advt. No. PSC/DR/2024/07. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till January 17, 2025.

The recruitment exam will be conducted at Srinagar and Jammu centres. A total of 575 Lecturer vacancies have been notified. The applicants should hold a Master’s degree in the relevant subject from a recognised university. The upper age limit is 40 years as on January 1, 2024, however, the age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1200, whereas Rs 700 is applicable to reserved category candidates. PHC candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for JKPSC Lecturer Posts 2024

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the “Jobs/Online Application” under Recruitment tab Click on the Direct Recruitment tab Register and login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Lecturer posts 2024.