The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the admit cards for the written examination for the recruitment to the Posts of Assistant Professor (Super Speciality) (Advt. No. 15 of 2022-23). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in .

The examination will be held on January 21, 2025 P.G. Department of Philosophy, Utkal University, Vani Vihar, Bhubaneswar from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.