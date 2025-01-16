Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on January 19, 2025, from 12.00 noon to 2.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 181 APO posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download APO admit card 2025

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the APO admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to APO admit card 2024.