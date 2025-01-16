The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has extended the NEET PG Counselling 2024 registration date. Interested candidates can apply for the round 3 counseling process through the official website at mcc.admissions.nic.in January 19, 2025.

Candidates can fill the choices for the college till January 2, 2025. The choice locking will begin on January 19, 2025, from 4.00 pm and end on January 20, 2025, till 8.00 pm. The seat allotment result will be declared on January 21, 2025, and students have to report to the allotted college from January 22, 2025, to January 29, 2025.

How to fill out the counselling form

Visit the official website mcc.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, go to the PG Medical tab Click on the NEET PG Counselling 2024 link Fill the counselling form Submit the counselling form

About NEET PG

The NEET is a national-level entrance/eligibility exam for admission to MD/MS/PG diploma courses in various medical institutes in India. NEET-PG is a single-window entrance examination for PG courses. As per the Indian Medical Council Act, no other entrance examination shall be valid for admission into MS/MD/PG Diploma Courses. Those who manage to clear the exam will be granted admission to more than 350 medical colleges (both govt. and private). The top universities and colleges of India give admissions to PG Medical courses based on NEET PG score.