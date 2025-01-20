The Odisha State Selection Board (OSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Sub Inspector, Station Officer, and other posts 2025. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at odishapolice.gov.in till February 10, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 933 vacancies, of which 609 vacancies are for Sub Inspector posts, 253 for SI (Armed), 47 for Station Officer (Fire Service), and 24 for Assistant Jailor under Home Department, Govt of Odisha.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 25 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the vacancies, except SO (Fire Service) should hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Applicants registering for the SO (Fire Service) posts should be a Science or Engineering graduate from a recognised university or institute. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for SI and other posts

Visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on Recruitment for S.I. of Police & equivalent rank (CPSE-2024) Register and login to apply Fill the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for SI and other posts.