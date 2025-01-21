Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released date sheets for Classes 10th and 12th. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website hpbose.org. As per the notification, Classes 10th and 12th will be held from March 4 to 23 and March 4 to 29, respectively. The exams will be held in a single shift — 8.45 am to 12 noon.

The Practical exams will be held from February 20 to 28, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download HPBOSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2025

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, go to the Student Corner—Date Sheet Click on Class 10th and 12th date sheet link The date sheet will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

