The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level Exam (Tier II) 2024 answer key. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by January 24 up to 6.00 pm. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted from January 18 to 20, 2025.

“Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key(s), if any, may be submitted online from 21.01.2025 (06.00 PM) to 24.01.2025 (06.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 24.01.2025 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CGL Tier II answer key 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate’s Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the CGL Tier II answer key Submit objections, if any

Direct link to CGL Tier II answer key 2024.