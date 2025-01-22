The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the online application form for the Indian Forest Service Exam (IFS) 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out their forms on the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in till February 11, 2025. The correction window will open from February 12 to 18, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 150 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 32 years as on August 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must hold a Graduate degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the central or State Legislature in India or other recognised educational institutions. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates (except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for IFS Prelims 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the IFS Prelims 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UPSC IFS Prelims 2025.