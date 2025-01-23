The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, or IIT Bombay, will soon close the objection window for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED). Eligible Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections until January 23, 2025, through the official websites CEED at ceed.iitb.ac.in and UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in .

The final result will be declared on March 7, 2024. The examination was conducted on January 19, 2025.

How to raise objections

Visit the official website ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in On the homepage, go to the objection window link Raise objections Submit the form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to raise objections for UCEED.

Direct link to raise objections for CEED.