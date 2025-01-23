The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has released the document verification schedule for the Junior Auditor, Class-III (on a contract basis), in the H.P. State Audit Department. Eligible candidates can check the DV schedule through the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 37 posts. The commission has called 83 candidates for the DV process. The DV process will begin on February 14 and 15, 2025 at 10.00 pm.

How to check the DV schedule

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the latest update section Click on the DV schedule link Check the DV schedule Download the DV schedule

Direct link to download the DV schedule.