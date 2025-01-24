The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission ( JKPSC ) has started the online application for the recruitment of the post of (Lecturer(s) in the School Education Department, UT of Jammu & Kashmir. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website jkpsc.nic.in till February 22, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 19 posts.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved categories have to pay Rs 1200 as the application fee. Candidates from reserved categories have to pay Rs 700 as the application fee. The candidates from PHC categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the “Jobs/Online Application” under Recruitment tab Click on the Direct Recruitment tab Register and login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

