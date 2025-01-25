TS TET 2024 answer key released; submit suggestions by January 27
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet/.
The Department of School Education, Telangana has released the provisional answer key for the Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 (TG TET 2024 II). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in or tgtet2024.aptonline.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by January 27, 2025. The exam will be conducted between January 1 to 20, 2025. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to VIII have to appear for the exam.
Steps to download TG TET 2024 II answer key
Visit the official website tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet/
On the homepage, click on the TG TET 2024 II answer key link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to TG TET 2024 II answer key.
Direct link to TG TET 2024 II response sheet.
Direct link to TG TET 2024 II objection link.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.