The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the Maharashtra Civil Engineering Services Main Examination 2023 results. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The Main exam was conducted on January 28, 2024. A total of 1560 candidates have been declared qualified. The Commission has uploaded the region-wise selection list of the Maharashtra Civil Engineering Services Main Exam 2023 along with the cutoff.

Steps to download Civil Engineering Main result 2023

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Engineering Mains result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference