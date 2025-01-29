The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final result of the Assistant Professor, Orthopaedics posts under Advt. No. 83/2023-24. Candidates can download their results from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The exam was conducted from January 21 to 24, 2025. The cut-off marks for General category and General-Female category are 53.95 and 58.00 marks, respectively. For SEBC, the cut-off mark is 41.66 marks. The cut-off marks for SC and ST categories are 35.54 marks and 27.86 marks, respectively.

The Commission notified a total of 49 vacancies.

Steps to download Asst Professor final result

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, go to the LATEST NEWS / EVENTS tab Click on the Assistant Professor final result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Professor final result 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.