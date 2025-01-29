GPSC Assistant Professor final result 2024 out; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the final result from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final result of the Assistant Professor, Orthopaedics posts under Advt. No. 83/2023-24. Candidates can download their results from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
The exam was conducted from January 21 to 24, 2025. The cut-off marks for General category and General-Female category are 53.95 and 58.00 marks, respectively. For SEBC, the cut-off mark is 41.66 marks. The cut-off marks for SC and ST categories are 35.54 marks and 27.86 marks, respectively.
The Commission notified a total of 49 vacancies.
Steps to download Asst Professor final result
Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the LATEST NEWS / EVENTS tab
Click on the Assistant Professor final result 2024 link
The result will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Assistant Professor final result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.