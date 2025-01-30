The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has rescheduled The Typing Test (Data Entry Speed Test) of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024, or CGL Exam 2024 Tier II. As per the official notification, the test will be held on January 31, 2025, from 1.00 pm. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on January 18, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17727 vacancies. The Tier-I exam was held from September 9 to 26, 2024.

“The candidates who had been exempted from the Typing Test (Data Entry Speed Test) conducted on 18.01.2025 (Shift II) will continue to be exempted from skill test in the exam being conducted on 31.01.2025 also,” reads the official notification.