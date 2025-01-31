The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the interview call letter for the posts of the Vice Principal in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the Labour Resources Department, Govt of Bihar under Advt. No. 28/2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The interviews will be conducted from January 5 to 8 in two shifts: 10.30 am and 2.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 76 vacancies.

Direct link to the interview schedule.

Direct link to VP interview call letter.