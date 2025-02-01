CUET PG 2025 registration deadline postponed till February 8; apply now at exams.nta.ac.in
Candidates can now apply for the exam at exams.nta.ac.in till February 8, 2025.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has deferred the Common University Entrance Test registration deadline for admission into all Postgraduate Programmes (CUET PG 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at exams.nta.ac.in till February 8, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is February 9, 2025.
The applicants can make changes to their forms from February 10 to 12, 2025. The exam will be conducted between March 13 to 31, 2025. The admit card will be released 4 days before the commencement of the exam.
Here’s the deferment notification.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the CUE PG 2025 information bulletin.
Application Fee for Indian candidates
|Category
|Application Fee (for up to two Test Papers)
|Fees for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper)
|General
|Rs 1400
|Rs 700
|OBC-NCL/GenEWS
|Rs 1200
|Rs 600
|SC/ ST/ Third Gender
|Rs 1100
|Rs 600
|PwBD
|Rs 1000
|Rs 600
Application Fee for candidates outside India
|Application Fee (for up to two Test Papers)
|Fees for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper)
|Rs 7000
|Rs 3500
Steps to apply for CUET PG registration 2025
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/
Click on the CUET PG registration 2025 link
Register and proceed with the application fee
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for CUET PG 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.