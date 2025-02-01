The National Testing Agency (NTA) has deferred the Common University Entrance Test registration deadline for admission into all Postgraduate Programmes ( CUET PG 2025 ). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at exams.nta.ac.in till February 8, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is February 9, 2025.

The applicants can make changes to their forms from February 10 to 12, 2025. The exam will be conducted between March 13 to 31, 2025. The admit card will be released 4 days before the commencement of the exam.

Application Fee for Indian candidates Category Application Fee (for up to two Test Papers) Fees for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper) General Rs 1400 Rs 700 OBC-NCL/GenEWS Rs 1200 Rs 600 SC/ ST/ Third Gender Rs 1100 Rs 600 PwBD Rs 1000 Rs 600

Application Fee for candidates outside India Application Fee (for up to two Test Papers) Fees for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper) Rs 7000 Rs 3500

Steps to apply for CUET PG registration 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ Click on the CUET PG registration 2025 link Register and proceed with the application fee Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

