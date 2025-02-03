The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the registration window for the Specialist Cadre Officers post under Advt. No. CRPD/SCO/2024-25/26. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in . Earlier, the applications deadline was January 23, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 150 SCO posts.

Steps to apply for SCO posts 2025

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, go to the Careers tab Click on the SCO registration link Register and apply for the posts Fill the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, SBI has released the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) Preliminary exam schedule 2024. The exam will be conducted on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The admit card will be released at sbi.co.in on February 10, 2025.

The Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in March/April 2025. The recruitment drive aims to hire for 13735 posts.