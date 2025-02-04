High Court of Gujarat has invited online applications from eligible candidates for Civil Judge posts 2025. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website gujarathighcourt.nic.in till March 1, 2025.

The Preliminary exam will be conducted on March 23, followed by the Main exam scheduled for June 15, 2025. Viva-voce Test (Oral Interview) will be conducted in August/September 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 212 Civil Judge posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Up to 35 years as on March 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a Degree in Law from a University recognized by law in India and will have to pass the vernacular (Gujarati) language proficiency test. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 2000, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to SC, ST, Socially and Educationally Backward candidates, EWS, PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for Gujarat HC Civil Judge posts 2025

Visit the official website hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in Click on “Direct Recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge (2024-25)” under Current Jobs Click on the apply link for the post Fill up the form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Civil Judge posts 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.