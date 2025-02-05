The High Court of Delhi has released the exam schedule for the Delhi Judicial Service interview process. The interview will be held from February 17, 2025, to February 21, 2025. Candidates can download the admit card for the interview from February 10, 2025, through the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

A total of 153 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview process. The reporting time for the interview is 2.00 pm.

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, go to the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference