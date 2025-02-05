The Department of School Education, Telangana has declared the Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test results 2024 ( TG TET 2024 II ). Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer key from the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in or tgtet2024.aptonline.in .

The exam was conducted between January 1 to 20, 2025. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to VIII have to appear for the exam. Earlier, the provisional answer key was released, and objections were invited till January 27, 2025.

Steps to download TS TET result 2024

Visit the official website tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet/ On the homepage, click on the TG TET 2024 II result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TS TET 2024 II result.

Direct link to TS TET 2024 II final answer key.