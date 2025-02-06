The Central Bank of India (CBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Zone Based Officers in Junior Management Grade Scale I in Mainstream on a Regular Basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website centralbankofindia.co.in till February 9, 2025.

The online examination will likely be conducted in March 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 266 vacancies, of which 123 is for Ahmedabad Zone, 58 for Chennai Zone, 43 for Guwahati Zone, and 42 for Hyderabad Zone.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 32 years as on November 30, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, and Cost Accountant would also be eligible. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application fee/ Intimation Charges Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/ Women candidates Rs 175+GST All Other Candidates Rs 850+GST

Steps to apply for ZBO post 2025

Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the ZBO registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ZBO posts 2025.