NEET UG 2025 registration begins; to be held on May 4
Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at neet.nta.nic.in till March 7, 2025.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2025 or NEET UG 2025. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website neet.nta.nic.in till March 7, 2025. The correction window will open from March 9 to 11, 2025.
The exam will be conducted on May 4, 2025, from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The exam city slip and the admit card will be released on April 26 and May 1, 2025. The result is likely to be declared on June 14, 2025.
Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category of Candidate
|In India (Fee in ₹)
|General
|Rs 1700
|General-EWS/ OBC- ₹ 9500/- NCL*
|Rs 1600
|SC/ST/PwBD/PwD/ Third Gender
|Rs 1000
|Candidate's Outside India
|Rs 9500
Steps to apply for NEET UG 2024
Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the “NEET(UG)-2025 Registration and Online Application Form” link
Register yourself and proceed with the application process
Fill in the required details, upload documents and pay the fee
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
