The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the admit card release date for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts/Services-2024 II under the Department of Agriculture and Farmer's Empowerment, Government Odisha. (Advt. No.4603/OSSC). Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website ossc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 324 Soil Conservation Extension Worker vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam and Certificate Verification.

Steps to download the CHSL Prelims admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CHSL Prelims 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

