The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the results of the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2025 or JEE Main 2025 Session 1. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in .

The exams were conducted from January 28 to 30, 2025. Earlier, NTA released the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 final answer key.

Steps to download JEE Main 2025 result

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2025 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the JEE Main Session 2 registrations are underway at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Eligible candidates can fill out their forms on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till February 25 by 9.00 pm. Candidates can pay the application fee till February 25, 2025, by 11.50 pm.

The examination will be held between April 1 to 8, 2025.

Direct link to apply for JEE Mains 2025 Session 2.