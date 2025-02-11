The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has started the online applications through the official website Junior Secretariat Assistant (Gen./F&A/S&P) and Junior Stenographer (Hindi/English). Eligible candidates can fill out the online application through the official website cdri.res.in till March 10, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 11 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay application fee of Rs. 500 as per ‘fee payment Procedure’ available on the website. The candidates belonging to SC/PwBD/Women/other Gender Category/Ex-Servicemen/CSIR Employees as well as Identified Casual Workers in CSIR are exempted from submission of application fee.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website cdri.res.in On the homepage, go to the application link Key in the required details Fill out the application form Submit it and pay the application fee Download it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the online application form.