The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Secondary/ Higher Secondary Teacher in Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui (Main) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 29/2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from February 18 to March 10, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 62 vacancies, of which 41 vacancies are for Secondary Teachers and 21 for Higher Secondary Teacher posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/Female candidates/PwD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other categories.