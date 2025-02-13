The University of Jammu will has started the application correction window of the State Eligibility Test ( JKSET/LASET ) 2024. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms through the official website jujkset.in till February 15, 2025.

The exam will be conducted on April 27, 2025. The application window with late fee was opened from February 3 to 9, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to JKSET/LASET forms 2024

Visit the official website www.jujkset.in On the homepage, click on the JKSET/LASET 2024 forms correction link Key in your login details and make the necessary changes Save and submit the form Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the correction window.