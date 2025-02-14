The Coal India Limited will soon close the online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Management Trainees under Advt. No. 01/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website coalindia.in till February 14 up to 6.00 pm.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 434 vacancies, of which 358 are fresh vacancies and 76 are backlog vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from UR/ OBC (Creamy Layer and Non-Creamy Layer)/ EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates/ Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of application fee.

Steps to apply for MT posts 2025

Visit the official website coalindia.in On the homepage, click on the MT registration 2025 link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MT posts 2025.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on the marks obtained in the Computer Based Test (CBT) only, no interview will be conducted for final selection. The details regarding the CBT will be intimated through the admit card.