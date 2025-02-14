UPSSSC Secretary main exam result released; here’s direct link to check
Candidates can check the main result through the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Secretary Category-III Grade-II Main Examination (PRA.AP. 2023)/06 results. Eligible candidates can check the main result through the official website upsssc.gov.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 134 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to check the UPSSSC Secretary main exam result
- Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the result tab
- Click on the UPSSSC Secretary main exam result link
- Key in the required details
- Download the final result
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to check the UPSSSC Secretary main exam result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.