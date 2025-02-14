The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the Secretary Category-III Grade-II Main Examination (PRA.AP. 2023)/06 results. Eligible candidates can check the main result through the official website upsssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 134 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to check the UPSSSC Secretary main exam result

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result tab Click on the UPSSSC Secretary main exam result link Key in the required details Download the final result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the UPSSSC Secretary main exam result.