The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the main exam result for Assistant Store Keeper and Assistant Grade-III Main Examination (PRA 50-2023)/02. Eligible candidates can check the main result through the official website upsssc.gov.in .

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 200 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to check the Assistant Store Keeper main exam results

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result tab Click on the UPSSSC Assistant Store Keeper main exam result link Key in the required details Download the final result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the UPSSSC Assistant Store Keeper main exam result.