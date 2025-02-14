The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala will release the admit card for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test 2025 (KMAT 2025) on February 18, 2025. Once out, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on February 23, 2025, for admissions to MBA courses in the state. Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance examination, group discussion, and personal interview. The exam will be held for three hours.

Here’s the official notification.

The applicants were invited from February 1 to 14, 2025.

Steps to download KMAT 2025 admit card

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on KMAT 2025 (Session 1) admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference