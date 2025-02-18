The Patna High Court has released the notification for the regular Mazdoor recruitment examination, 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in from February 17, 2025, to March 18, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 171 posts.

Application Fee

Candidates from Unreserved/ BC/ EBC/ EWS category have to pay Rs 700 and SC/ ST/ OH candidates have to pay Rs 350 as the application fees.

Steps to fill out the application form

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the application link Key in the required details Submit the application form Download it and take a print out for future reference