The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the June Term-End Examinations (TEE) 2025. Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website ignou.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted from June 2 to July 11 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

“This is a tentative date sheet. Portal for online submission of Examination Form for June 2025 Term-end Examination will be opened in due course,” reads the notification.

Steps to download June TEE date sheet 2025

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, go to the Announcements tab Click on the June TEE date sheet 2025 link The date sheet will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

