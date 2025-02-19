The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala has released the Kerala Management Aptitude Test 2025 ( KMAT 2025 ) admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on February 23, 2025, for admissions to MBA courses in the state. The exam will be held for three hours. Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance examination, group discussion, and personal interview.

“Candidates, if have any complaints regarding their Name, Photo or signature in the downloaded Admit Card should mail the details of defects to the official mail address(ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in) of Commissioner for Entrance Examinations before 21.02.2025, 2.00 PM,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download KMAT 2025 admit card

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on “K-MAT Candidate Portal 2025 - (Session 1)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to KMAT admit card 2025.