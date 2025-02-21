The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the National Common Entrance Test registrations 2025 (NCET 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/ till March 16, 2025. The correction window will open from March 18 to 19, 2025.

The computer-based test will be conducted on April 29, 2025. The exam city slip will be released in the first week of April 2025. The admit card is likely to be released 3/4 days before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the NCET 2025 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for NCET 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/ On the homepage, click on the NCET 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NCET 2025.

About NCET 2025

The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) will be conducted for admission to 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges etc. for the Academic Session 2025-26.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.