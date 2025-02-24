CGPSC Civil Judge application window closes soon; here’s direct link to apply
Candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website psc.cg.gov.in.
The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will soon close the online application for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website, psc.cg.gov.in, till February 24, 2025.
Here’s the extension notification.
The correction window will open from February 24, 2025, to March 1, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 57 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 to 35 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Degree of Bachelor of Laws from a recognised University. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from Chhattisgarh are exempted from payment of the fee, whereas candidates from outside the state are required to pay the fee of Rs 400.
Steps to apply for Civil Judge posts 2024
Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Civil Judge 2024 application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill in the required details, upload the documents and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Civil Judge posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.