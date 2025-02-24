The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has started the online application for the Fisheries Development Officer (FDO) posts under the Fishery Department under ADVT. NO. 08/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at apsc.nic.in from February 24, 2025. The last dates for submitting the form and paying the fee are March 23 and 25, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 65 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The essential qualification for the post of Fisheries Development Officer (FDO) is Bachelor of Fisheries Science ( B.F.Sc .)degree from any institution recognized by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Category Application Fee(Rs) Processing Fee Charged by CSCSPV (Rs) Taxable amount on processing fee (@18%) Total Amount(Rs) General 250 40 7.20 297.20 OBC/MOBC 150 40 7.20 197.20 SC/ST/BPL/PwBD Nil 40

Steps to apply for FDO posts 2025

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest recruitment tab Click on the FDO registration 2025 link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for APSC FDO posts.