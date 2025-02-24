HPPSC Allied Services Mains admit card released at hppsc.hp.gov.in; here’s link
Candidates can download the admit card through the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.
The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Allied Services/ Posts (Group-C) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can check download the admit card through the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.
The Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Allied Services (Main) Examination-2023 will be held from March 7 2025 to March 9, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
How to download the admit card
Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the What’s new section
Click on the admit card link
Key in the required details
Download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.