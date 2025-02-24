The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has released the admit card for the Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Allied Services/ Posts (Group-C) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can check download the admit card through the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in .

The Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Allied Services (Main) Examination-2023 will be held from March 7 2025 to March 9, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the What’s new section Click on the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.