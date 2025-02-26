CSIR UGC NET 2025 admit card released; here’s direct link to download
Candidates can download the admit card through the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.
Here’s the official notification.
As per the notification, the computer-based exam will be conducted on February 28 and March 3 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. The exam will be held on March 3 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon. The exam will be held for 180 minutes. The paper will be bilingual i.e., Hindi and English. The admit card will be issued separately.
Steps to download CSIR UGC NET Dec 2024 admit card
Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the CSIR NET Dec 2024 exam city slip link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the CSIR UGC NET Dec 2024 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.