MPHC JJT prelims result out at mphc.gov.in; here’s direct link to check
The Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the preliminary results for the 2024 Junior Judicial Translator posts. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, mphc.gov.in. The main exam will be held on March 23, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 45 posts.
Steps to check the MPHC JJT prelims result
Visit the official website mphc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment/Result’ tab
Click on the JJT prelims result 2024 link
Check and download the prelims result
Take a printout for future reference
