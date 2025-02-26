IDBI Junior Assistant Manager notification released at idbibank.in; apply from March 1
Candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website idbibank.in from March 1, 2025, to March 12, 2025.
The IDBI Bank has released the notification for the recruitment of the Junior Assistant Manager Through PGDBF – 2025-26. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website from March 1, 2025, to March 12, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire 650 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates of SC/ST/ PWBD categories candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 1050 is applicable to all other categories.
Steps to apply for Junior Assistant Manager Posts 2024
Visit the official website www.idbibank.in
Go to the Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade 'O': 2025-26
Click on the registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for JAM, AAO posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.