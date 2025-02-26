GATE 2025: Answer key, response sheet likely soon at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, details here
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee will likely release the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering 2025 (GATE 2025) provisional answer key and response sheet. Once out, eligible candidates can download the answer key and submit objections, if any, at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
GATE 2025 was conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. The result will be announced on March 19, 2025. Applications were invited from August 28 to October 3, 2024.
Steps to download GATE answer key 2025
Visit the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the Gate 2025 answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Submit objections, if any
About GATE
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.
