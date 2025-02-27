The New India Assurance Company Limited ( NIACL ) has released the Assistant Phase II online examination admit card 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website newindia.co.in .

The main exam will be conducted on March 2 for two hours. The paper will consist of 200 questions of 250 marks. There will be a penalty of 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question. All tests except English Language will be bilingual i.e., in English and Hindi.

Here’s the official notification.

List of candidates shortlisted for Main exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Assistant posts.

Steps to download Assistant Mains admit card 2024

Visit the official website newindia.co.in On the homepage, go to Recruitment—ASSISTANT RECRUITMENT EXERCISE - 2024 Click on the Mains admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

