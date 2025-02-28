The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Panchayat Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department under Advt. No. 01 of 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, on three working days starting from March 3, 2025. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable. The written exam was conducted on February 27, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 128 Panchayat Secretary posts.

Steps to download JKSSB answer key 2023

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JKSSB Panchayat Secretary 2023 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to Panchayat Secretary answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.