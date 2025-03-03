The Gujarat admission process under Right to Education (RTE) 2025 has started the online applications. Interested candidates can fill out the application form through the official website rte.orpgujarat.com till March 12, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

As per the official notification, “The guardian will have to upload the necessary supporting documents such as proof of date of birth, proof of residence, proof of caste/category, as well as income certificate from the competent authority, income tax return, and in case the income tax return is not filed, self-declaration regarding the non-income subject to income tax (where applicable), etc. while filling the online form. The guardian will have to keep the printout of the online form with him. The form filled online will not have to be submitted anywhere.”

How to apply for Gujarat RTE Admissions 2025

Visit the official website at rte.orpgujarat.com. Key in the required details Log in and fill out the application form Upload the required documents Submit the application form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the Gujarat RTE Admissions 2025.