Gujarat RTE 2025 applications underway at rte.orpgujarat.com; here’s direct link to apply
Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website rte.orpgujarat.com till March 12, 2025.
The Gujarat admission process under Right to Education (RTE) 2025 has started the online applications. Interested candidates can fill out the application form through the official website rte.orpgujarat.com till March 12, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
As per the official notification, “The guardian will have to upload the necessary supporting documents such as proof of date of birth, proof of residence, proof of caste/category, as well as income certificate from the competent authority, income tax return, and in case the income tax return is not filed, self-declaration regarding the non-income subject to income tax (where applicable), etc. while filling the online form. The guardian will have to keep the printout of the online form with him. The form filled online will not have to be submitted anywhere.”
How to apply for Gujarat RTE Admissions 2025
Visit the official website at rte.orpgujarat.com.
Key in the required details
Log in and fill out the application form
Upload the required documents
Submit the application form
Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for the Gujarat RTE Admissions 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.