The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/ till March 28, 2025.

The correction window will open on March 30 and 31, 2025. The computer-based test will be conducted on May 13 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. BET is the national qualifying examination for award of Doctoral Research Fellowships under the DBT-Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) Programme. More details in the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to BET 2025 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

Applicants from the General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)/ EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1300, whereas Rs 650 is applicable to SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for BET 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/ On the homepage, click on the BET 2025: Click Here to Register / Login link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for BET 2025.