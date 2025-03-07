The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, or IIT Bombay has declared the results of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2025 ( UCEED 2025 ). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in .

“UCEED 2025 Results are now available to view on Candidate portal after log-in. Score Cards can be downloaded from the portal from March 10 to June 11, 2025,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on January 19, 2025. UCEED is a national-level entrance exam conducted annually by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) for admissions to undergraduate design programs (B.Des).

Steps to download UCEED result 2025

Visit the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UCEED 2025 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UCEED result 2025.