The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has started the online application for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) mains exam 2024. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till March 23, 2025.

As per the notification, a total of 15066 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 220 vacancies.

Steps to fill the UPPSC PCS Mains exam 2025

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment Dashboard” tab Click on the PCS Mains 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the application form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the PCS Mains application link.