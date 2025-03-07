UPPSC PCS mains application form begins at uppsc.up.nic.in; here’s direct link to apply
Candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till March 23, 2025.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the online application for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) mains exam 2024. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till March 23, 2025.
As per the notification, a total of 15066 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 220 vacancies.
Steps to fill the UPPSC PCS Mains exam 2025
Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment Dashboard” tab
Click on the PCS Mains 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the application form
Take a printout for future reference
